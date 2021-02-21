Jan Lityński Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Former KOR and Solidarity activist Jan Lityński has Died .

Former KOR and Solidarity activist Jan Lityński has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.

Former KOR and Solidarity activist Jan Lityński has died. He drowned while rescuing his dog from a river. From everything I've heard of him, for his last moment to have been an act of quiet altruism is the measure of the man. https://t.co/eu6Y78tjH8

Ben Stanley @BDStanley Former KOR and Solidarity activist Jan Lityński has died. He drowned while rescuing his dog from a river. From everything I’ve heard of him, for his last moment to have been an act of quiet altruism is the measure of the man. Quote Tweet

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –