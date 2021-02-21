Jan Lityński Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Former KOR and Solidarity activist Jan Lityński has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 21. 2021.
Former KOR and Solidarity activist Jan Lityński has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.
Former KOR and Solidarity activist Jan Lityński has died. He drowned while rescuing his dog from a river. From everything I've heard of him, for his last moment to have been an act of quiet altruism is the measure of the man. https://t.co/eu6Y78tjH8
— Ben Stanley (@BDStanley) February 21, 2021
Ben Stanley @BDStanley Former KOR and Solidarity activist Jan Lityński has died. He drowned while rescuing his dog from a river. From everything I’ve heard of him, for his last moment to have been an act of quiet altruism is the measure of the man. Quote Tweet
