Jan McArt Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jan McArt, who was a guest star on Liberace’s touring show for three years in the early 1960s has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 2. 2021

Jan McArt, who was a guest star on Liberace’s touring show for three years in the early 1960s has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 2. 2021.

Martin Preston 1d · We have lost another direct connection with Liberace (and there aren’t many left.) Jan McArt, who was a guest star on Liberace’s touring show for three years in the early 1960s, passed away yesterday (Sunday, Jan. 31.) Jan was a soprano, an actress, a Broadway and opera star, a producer and director, and in recent years she developed a theatre program for Lynn University in Boca Raton, FL. Jan produced the first several versions of my Liberace Tribute Show. She brought in Ray Arnett – Liberace’s stage manager and producer – for a couple of weeks to advise on the production. The show opened in May 1990 at her ‘Rooftop Cabaret Theater’ where we played for 32 weeks before moving to Miami Beach for three months, followed by 21 years of touring, mostly in the US and Canada. Jan was the most positive person I’ve ever met; “I can’t” or “impossible” were not ideas that she could relate to. Like Liberace, she lived “The Magic of Believing” – the book by Claude Bristol that Lee credited with his success. Jan personified grit, determination, talent, showmanship, and, above all glamor. Liberace once sang a song called “Style” built around the line: “You’ve either got or you haven’t got style.” Sadly, the number of performers who have style, glamor, and elegance continues to shrink.

Source: (20+) Liberace Fans | Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Neil Parker

Not the best quality photo but Liberace and Jan McArt at the Greenville Memorial Auditorium, Greenville, South Carolina, 1963.