Jan Morris Death -Dead : Celebrated author and historian Jan Morris has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Celebrated author and historian Jan Morris has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 20, 2020.

Celebrated author and historian Jan Morris dies aged 94, our thoughts are with her friends and family.https://t.co/5X3Enn00dV — Faber Books (@FaberBooks) November 20, 2020

Tributes

Oh. I've just learned of Jan Morris's death today, aged 94.

She was one of the most extraordinary, inspiring, kindest people I ever had the luck to meet.

Please read her.

Read Trieste, read Conundrum, read Coronation Everest…

This interview with her catches some of her magic. https://t.co/zp75wP1SxY — Robert Macfarlane (@RobGMacfarlane) November 20, 2020