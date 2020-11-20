Jan Morris Death -Dead : Celebrated author and historian Jan Morris has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Tributes
Oh. I've just learned of Jan Morris's death today, aged 94.
She was one of the most extraordinary, inspiring, kindest people I ever had the luck to meet.
Please read her.
Read Trieste, read Conundrum, read Coronation Everest…
This interview with her catches some of her magic. https://t.co/zp75wP1SxY
