Jan Woloniecki Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jan Woloniecki, prominent lawyer and co-founder of ASW Law; and UCL Laws graduate (1982) has Died .

Jan Woloniecki, prominent lawyer and co-founder of ASW Law; and UCL Laws graduate (1982) has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

UCL Laws is saddened to hear of the passing of Jan Woloniecki, prominent lawyer and co-founder of ASW Law; and UCL Laws graduate (1982). Our thoughts are with Jan’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. — UCL Faculty of Laws (@UCLLaws) January 26, 2021

UCL Faculty of Laws @UCLLaws UCL Laws is saddened to hear of the passing of Jan Woloniecki, prominent lawyer and co-founder of ASW Law; and UCL Laws graduate (1982). Our thoughts are with Jan’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.