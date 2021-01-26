Jan Woloniecki Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jan Woloniecki, prominent lawyer and co-founder of ASW Law; and UCL Laws graduate (1982) has Died .
Jan Woloniecki, prominent lawyer and co-founder of ASW Law; and UCL Laws graduate (1982) has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
UCL Laws is saddened to hear of the passing of Jan Woloniecki, prominent lawyer and co-founder of ASW Law; and UCL Laws graduate (1982). Our thoughts are with Jan’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.
— UCL Faculty of Laws (@UCLLaws) January 26, 2021
