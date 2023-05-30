“Jane Doe” in cold case identified as Virginia Higgins Ray in Richland County, SC

Virginia Higgins Ray : “1982 cold case victim identified as Virginia Higgins Ray in Richland County”

South Carolina officials have identified a woman who had been known as “Jane Doe” in a 1982 cold case. Virginia Higgins Ray, who suffered from schizophrenia and was a patient at Richland County state hospital, was transferred to the women’s ward on Bull Street but never provided her name. Ray died at a hospital in Columbia, South Carolina, reportedly due to aspiration from the contents in her stomach. Despite exhaustive search efforts, Ray remained unidentified for over 40 years until genetic genealogists at FHD Forensics discovered her family tree, leading them to a group of surnames out of Wilmington, N.C. Ray’s daughter contacted the anthropology department on Mother’s Day, and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department DNA lab confirmed the relationship between her and a sibling of Ray’s to the unidentified remains of “Jane Doe” on May 19. Ray’s family has started a GoFundMe to help pay for her burial expenses.

News Source : https://www.wsaz.com

