“Jane Doe” Virginia Higgins Ray identified in 1982 cold case in Richland County, SC

Virginia Higgins Ray : “1982 cold case victim identified as Virginia Higgins Ray in South Carolina”

South Carolina officials have identified a woman known only as “Jane Doe” in a 1982 cold case as Virginia Higgins Ray, according to a statement by the Richland County Coroner. Ray, who suffered from schizophrenia, was a patient at Richland County state hospital before she was transferred to the women’s ward on Bull Street without providing her name. She later suffered a seizure and fall, and her death was caused by aspiration from the contents in her stomach. Despite exhaustive search efforts, Ray remained unidentified for over 40 years until a genetic genealogy team identified her. Her daughter contacted the anthropology department on Mother’s Day, and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department DNA lab confirmed the relationship between Ray and her unidentified remains. Ray’s family has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for her burial expenses. The investigation was underwritten by the Dean and Tina Linn Clouse Memorial Fund.

News Source : https://www.actionnews5.com

