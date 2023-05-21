Jane Strong and Eli Johnson, victims of Brisbane caravan fire. : Two killed in Brisbane caravan fire, Jane Strong and Eli Johnson identified as victims

Young mother and friend killed in Brisbane caravan fire: Jane Strong and Eli Johnson named as victims

The article reports on the tragic deaths of a young mother and her friend in a caravan fire in Brisbane’s west. The victims were identified as Jane Strong, 26, and Eli Johnson, 22. Strong’s fiancé, Carl Weiss, suffered burns to his hands while trying to escape or alert others to the fire. He remains in stable condition at the hospital. The couple had recently welcomed a baby girl and were planning their wedding. Johnson was remembered as a community-minded person who loved fishing and the outdoors. Police are investigating the cause of the fire, which completely destroyed the caravan. None of the children staying on the property were harmed. The victims’ loved ones are grieving their loss.

News Source : Ailish Delaney

