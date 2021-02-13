Jane Turner Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jane (Rennie) Turner has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 13. 2021
Jane (Rennie) Turner has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.
It is with great sadness that we wish to inform you of passing of our matriarch, Jane (Rennie) Turner, the former owner and figure head of our business for many years. May she rest in peace, re-united with Reggie, Phil & Pat. pic.twitter.com/EvLRdhme9c
— PracticalPrinters (@PracticalPrint2) February 13, 2021
PracticalPrinters @PracticalPrint2 It is with great sadness that we wish to inform you of passing of our matriarch, Jane (Rennie) Turner, the former owner and figure head of our business for many years. May she rest in peace, re-united with Reggie, Phil & Pat.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.