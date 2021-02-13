Jane Turner Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jane (Rennie) Turner has Died.

Jane (Rennie) Turner has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.

It is with great sadness that we wish to inform you of passing of our matriarch, Jane (Rennie) Turner, the former owner and figure head of our business for many years. May she rest in peace, re-united with Reggie, Phil & Pat. pic.twitter.com/EvLRdhme9c

PracticalPrinters @PracticalPrint2 It is with great sadness that we wish to inform you of passing of our matriarch, Jane (Rennie) Turner, the former owner and figure head of our business for many years. May she rest in peace, re-united with Reggie, Phil & Pat.

