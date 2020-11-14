Janet Ann Gallow Death -Dead : Janet Ann Gallow, who played the tiny Cloestine in Ghost of Frankenstein.

Janet Ann Gallow, who played the tiny Cloestine in Ghost of Frankenstein has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 14, 2020.

“Bruce (The Count) Markusen on Twitter: “Sad to hear of the passing of Janet Ann Gallow, who played the tiny Cloestine in Ghost of Frankenstein. The contrast between her & the hulking Chaney has always been striking. She appeared in 6 films in the 40s & then left the movies, but remained popular at horror conventions. ”

Tributes 

Gilbert Gottfried @RealGilbert wrote

While filming Ghost of Frankenstein, she would play hide & go seek with Bela Lugosi and Lon Chaney, Jr. Chaney wanted to adopt her. She died on Friday the 13th. And most importantly, she was a guest on my podcast Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast RIP Janet Ann Gallow.

