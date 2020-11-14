Janet Ann Gallow Death -Dead : Janet Ann Gallow, who played the tiny Cloestine in Ghost of Frankenstein.

“Bruce (The Count) Markusen on Twitter: “Sad to hear of the passing of Janet Ann Gallow, who played the tiny Cloestine in Ghost of Frankenstein. The contrast between her & the hulking Chaney has always been striking. She appeared in 6 films in the 40s & then left the movies, but remained popular at horror conventions. ”

Sad to hear of the passing of Janet Ann Gallow, who played the tiny Cloestine in Ghost of Frankenstein. The contrast between her & the hulking Chaney has always been striking. She appeared in 6 films in the 40s & then left the movies, but remained popular at horror conventions. pic.twitter.com/G9ndlt2aB3 — Bruce (The Count) Markusen (@markusen_s) November 14, 2020

Tributes

RIP Janet Ann Gallow!

She played the little girl Cloestine opposite Lon Chaney, Jr. as the Monster and Bela Lugosi as Ygor in 1942s “The Ghost of Frankenstein”.#ClassicHorror #UniversalMonsters pic.twitter.com/6atW5tXPAt — NoDogma13 (@NoDogma13) November 14, 2020

Sorry to hear Janet Ann Gallow has passed. She played Cloestine in The Ghost of Frankenstein and she also worked with Abbott & Costello. Not too many stars left from that great Universal horror era now. #RIPJanetAnnGallow pic.twitter.com/yp86ZhBlNx — Glenn (@Biro_Finstock) November 14, 2020

July 21, 1937-November 13, 2020

All of us at #GGACP bid a fond farewell to the kind & gracious JANET ANN GALLOW, one of our last links to the golden age of Universal horror. We are honored that she joined us on Ep#75 https://t.co/saWqGZyNMB pic.twitter.com/isQMyWiWJn — RealGilbertACP (@RealGilbertACP) November 14, 2020

Apparently Janet Ann Gallow has passed away.

Janet was the little girl, Cloestine, in THE GHOST OF FRANKENSTEIN (1942). Which is crazy because I just watched that movie for the first time this week. pic.twitter.com/tkn7YKuJvn — Tommy Lee (@xRetroGamerTomx) November 14, 2020

Gilbert Gottfried @RealGilbert wrote

While filming Ghost of Frankenstein, she would play hide & go seek with Bela Lugosi and Lon Chaney, Jr. Chaney wanted to adopt her. She died on Friday the 13th. And most importantly, she was a guest on my podcast Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast RIP Janet Ann Gallow.