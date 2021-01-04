Janet Bridges Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Janet Brady Bridges has Died .

Janet Brady Bridges has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

My thoughts and prayers go to the family of fellow educator Janet Brady Bridges, "'I will feel the void': Longtime Chatham teacher passes away"https://t.co/EjOBagzHSV — Rep-Elect Dane West (@DWestNC) January 4, 2021

Rep-Elect Dane West @DWestNC My thoughts and prayers go to the family of fellow educator Janet Brady Bridges, “‘I will feel the void’: Longtime Chatham teacher passes away”