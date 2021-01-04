Janet Bridges Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Janet Brady Bridges has Died .
Janet Brady Bridges has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
My thoughts and prayers go to the family of fellow educator Janet Brady Bridges,
"'I will feel the void': Longtime Chatham teacher passes away"https://t.co/EjOBagzHSV
— Rep-Elect Dane West (@DWestNC) January 4, 2021
