Janet Harrison, Beloved Baseball Coach, Tragically Killed in Johnston Shootings

Johnston Shootings Take Popular Baseball Coach

Janet Harrison Obituary

The Johnston community is mourning the loss of a beloved baseball coach who was tragically killed in the recent shootings that shook the town. Janet Harrison, 43, was a dedicated coach, mentor, and friend to countless young athletes in the area.

A Passion for Baseball

Janet Harrison’s love for baseball began at a young age. She played softball in high school and went on to play in college. After graduating, she became a coach and spent the next two decades mentoring young athletes.

A Role Model to Many

Janet was more than just a coach to her players. She was a role model who taught them the importance of hard work, perseverance, and sportsmanship. Her dedication to the game and her players was evident to anyone who knew her.

“Janet was a wonderful coach and an even better person,” said one of her former players. “She believed in us when no one else did and pushed us to be our best. I wouldn’t be where I am today without her guidance.”

A Heartbreaking Loss

Janet’s death has left the community reeling. Her loss is deeply felt by her family, friends, and the countless players whose lives she touched.

“Janet was a shining light in our community,” said a local business owner. “She was always willing to lend a helping hand and had a smile that lit up the room. Her loss is a tragedy for us all.”

A Legacy of Excellence

Despite the heartbreaking loss, Janet’s legacy lives on through the countless players she mentored and inspired. The impact she had on their lives will never be forgotten.

“Janet’s love for the game and her players was contagious,” said one of her colleagues. “She inspired us all to be better coaches, better mentors, and better people. Her legacy will continue to inspire young athletes for generations to come.”

A Community in Mourning

The recent shootings have left the Johnston community in shock and mourning. The loss of Janet Harrison has only added to the pain and sadness that so many are feeling.

“We are all grieving right now,” said a local resident. “But we will get through this together. We will honor Janet’s memory and continue to support each other during this difficult time.”

Janet’s memory will live on through the countless lives she touched and the legacy of excellence she left behind. Rest in peace, Janet Harrison.

