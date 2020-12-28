Janet Heeter-Bass Death -Obituary – Dead : Janet Heeter-Bass has Died .

With great sadness we announce the death of Janet Heeter-Bass. Janet came to me 8 years ago wanting to start a Bowling program. She got us off to a great start. She will be missed on the Muskie campus and throughout Muskie nation. Funeral arrangements have not been set at this time.

The Fieldhouse Family Fitness Center

Dear Bass Family and Muskies…

We are praying for all of you!🙏❤️

No one believed in people and the gift of second chances more than Janet Heeter-Bass!

No one stood up for you harder, fought for you when you were down and out and could call you out when you were wrong in a better way than Janet!💪❤️

Bass Family…thank you for sharing her with all those Muskies! She made Muskingum what it was for so many of us!

Jaimee Miller

Yesterday at 6:36 PM ·

I’m literally in shock. Janet Heeter Bass was one of the kindest, hardest working women at Muskingum University. Last year, she sent me a hand written card saying how much she loved seeing my family on Facebook and having us so close to campus. I’m so very heart broken to hear of her passing 💔💔💔Her family and loved ones are in my thoughts.

