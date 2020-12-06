Janet Munyaka Death -Dead : Janet Munyaka has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | December 6, 2020
0 Comment

Janet Munyaka Death -Dead : Janet Munyaka has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Janet Munyaka has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

“GabrielMarufu on Twitter: “VETERAN journalist ZBC’s Diplomatic Correspondent, Janet Munyaka, has died. She was 48.Munyaka died Saturday evening at Harare’s St Anne’s hospital where she had been admitted since last week battling Covid-19. She is survived by husband Jackson and four children. ”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.