Janet Munyaka Death -Dead : Janet Munyaka has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

VETERAN journalist ZBC’s Diplomatic Correspondent, Janet Munyaka, has died. She was 48.Munyaka died Saturday evening at Harare’s St Anne’s hospital where she had been admitted since last week battling Covid-19.

She is survived by husband Jackson and four children. pic.twitter.com/0bLnM1X1Me — GabrielMarufu (@GabrielMarufu3) December 6, 2020

