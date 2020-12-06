Janet Munyaka Death -Dead : Janet Munyaka has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Janet Munyaka has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.
“GabrielMarufu on Twitter: “VETERAN journalist ZBC’s Diplomatic Correspondent, Janet Munyaka, has died. She was 48.Munyaka died Saturday evening at Harare’s St Anne’s hospital where she had been admitted since last week battling Covid-19. She is survived by husband Jackson and four children. ”
VETERAN journalist ZBC’s Diplomatic Correspondent, Janet Munyaka, has died. She was 48.Munyaka died Saturday evening at Harare’s St Anne’s hospital where she had been admitted since last week battling Covid-19.
She is survived by husband Jackson and four children. pic.twitter.com/0bLnM1X1Me
— GabrielMarufu (@GabrielMarufu3) December 6, 2020
Tributes
