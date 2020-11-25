Janet Streicher Death -Dead – Obituaries: Janet Streicher, a lion of the New York survey research community for 30 years has Died .
Janet Streicher, a lion of the New York survey research community for 30 years has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.
Sad to hear of the passing of Janet Streicher, a lion of the New York survey research community for 30 years and a former Citi colleague of mine, recently of the Baruch College Poll. She epitomized a generation who saw this work both as science and as public service. #AAPOR
— Matt Dabrowski (@MattDabrowski) November 25, 2020
Tributes
