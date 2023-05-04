“Janice Dickinson feud” : Janice Dickinson labeled “rude” by Andy Whyment in I’m A Celeb South Africa.

Things are about to get heated in the I’m a Celebrity… South Africa camp as tensions rise between Andy Wyment and Janice Dickinson. The Coronation Street actor, who plays lovable Kirk Sutherland, has hit out at the former model for being “rude” after she made demands of him in camp. In a preview clip for Thursday’s episode, Janice can be heard asking Andy to make her a wreath out of some leaves. Andy declines, stating that he cannot make a wreath. Janice then complains to co-star Myleene Klass that Andy doesn’t want to do anything for her and that he hates her.

Overhearing their conversation, Andy confronts Janice before later ranting to his fellow campmates about her rudeness. He asserts that although she may be a massive star, there is no need to be rude to people and “tell them to do things for you” without saying please or showing gratitude. He adds, “I’m not your slave!”.

Viewers of the show were quick to react, with many calling out Janice for her treatment of Andy. Some fans even took to social media to voice their support for the Coronation Street actor, with one commenting, “Janice, leave Andy alone. #TeamAndy”.

This is not the only source of tension in the camp, as Carol Vorderman and Fatima Whitbread also expressed their frustration with their fellow campmates not pulling their weight in camp. Carol suggests that they need to “remind them what their responsibilities are”, while Fatima agrees that “they need guidance”. However, some viewers criticized the two ladies for moaning about chores, with one quipping that the “fun was sucked out of life” with them around.

In Wednesday’s episode, hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announced that the campmates would “no longer work as one camp” and would be split into two “prides”. Newcomers Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney were chosen as the leaders of each pride and they took it in turns to pick the campmates they wanted for their group. Dramatic scenes ensued as Myleene Klass and Jordan Banjo were sent from Dean’s yellow pride, while Georgia Toffolo and Fatima Whitbread were sent from Joe’s green team to face off in a snakes and ladders themed trial.

The four competing campmates screamed and jumped their way through the trial, shoving their hands in holes in a bid to get hold of pieces for ladders, which would lead them up out of cages and onto the roof where they could hit a buzzer to win the trial. Myleene and Jordan emerged as the winners and were rewarded with a picnic for some of their campmates.

Earlier in the week, Joe and Dean took part in a gruesome drinking trial, where they were tasked with drinking a variety of concoctions to win treats for each existing member of the camp. Both struggled to keep the drinks down, with Dean even entering the camp with vomit down his top.

As tensions continue to rise in the I’m a Celebrity… South Africa camp, viewers can look forward to more drama and conflicts in the days to come.

By Niomi Harris For Mailonline

