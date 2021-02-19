Janice Morrison Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Janice Morrison, the first ever mayor of the City of Miramichi has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 18. 2021.
Janice Morrison, the first ever mayor of the City of Miramichi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.
Janice Morrison, the first ever mayor of the City of Miramichi, has died at the age of 69. pic.twitter.com/AvswSi9VB9
— Rewind 95.9 (@rewind959fm) February 18, 2021
Rewind 95.9 @rewind959fm Janice Morrison, the first ever mayor of the City of Miramichi, has died at the age of 69.
