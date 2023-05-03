Janine Butcher : Update on Janine Butcher in EastEnders after her departure – Spoilers

EastEnders has given an update on Janine Butcher’s storyline following her recent exit. Janine was arrested at Christmas for her numerous crimes, including her involvement in Mick Carter’s disappearance at sea. Linda, who had been worried about facing Janine in court, found out that Janine had made a plea deal admitting guilt, meaning there would be no trial. However, Linda was nervous in Tuesday’s episode as Janine’s sentencing hearing was approaching at the same time as she was putting the finishing touches on selling the pub. Linda received a call from the court but kept the news to herself. Alfie later discovered that Janine had only been sentenced to five years behind bars, leaving Linda struggling with losing Mick and dropping the bombshell that she couldn’t host the coronation party as planned. In other news, former cast member Charlie Brooks hinted at the possibility of Janine Butcher returning to the Square for another short stint in the future. EastEnders airs on Mondays – Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.

News Source : Justin Harp

Source Link :EastEnders spoilers – Janine Butcher update after exit/