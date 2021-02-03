Jannie Ackerman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jannie Ackerman has Died .

Jannie Ackerman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

It is with great sadness that we learnt of the passing of Jannie Ackerman – a passionate servant of SA golf with the kindest heart, will be sorely missed. Our condolences to his wife Pam, son Jason, sister Veralene, brothers Thys, Alan & Leon – you are in our thoughts.#RIP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/N70y0lmX1k — Sunshine Tour (@Sunshine_Tour) February 3, 2021

