Japan army training range shooting claims lives of two individuals today.

In central Japan, during a live-bullet exercise for new personnel training, a Self-Defense Forces candidate fired at three personnel, killing two soldiers and injuring a third, according to the Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF). The shooter, an 18-year-old SDF candidate, was detained by other soldiers and charged with attempted murder. The wounded were a man in his fifties and two men in their twenties. The training range is administered by Camp Moriyama and is a covered facility of over 65,000 square metres. While violent crime in Japan is rare and gun possession is tightly controlled, recent incidents have shaken the country.

News Source : ePakistanToday

Source Link :Two killed in shooting at Japan army training range/