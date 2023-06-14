Japan army training range shooting claims lives of two individuals today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
In central Japan, during a live-bullet exercise for new personnel training, a Self-Defense Forces candidate fired at three personnel, killing two soldiers and injuring a third, according to the Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF). The shooter, an 18-year-old SDF candidate, was detained by other soldiers and charged with attempted murder. The wounded were a man in his fifties and two men in their twenties. The training range is administered by Camp Moriyama and is a covered facility of over 65,000 square metres. While violent crime in Japan is rare and gun possession is tightly controlled, recent incidents have shaken the country.
- Japan army shooting
- Military training accidents
- Gun violence in Japan
- Fatal shooting incident
- Military range safety protocols
News Source : ePakistanToday
Source Link :Two killed in shooting at Japan army training range/