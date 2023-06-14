Japan Army Training Range Shooting Incident Leaves Two Dead and One Injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting incident occurred during a live-bullet exercise as part of new personnel training at a training range in central Japan, resulting in the death of two soldiers and injury to a third. The suspect, an 18-year-old Self-Defense Forces candidate, was detained on the spot by other soldiers and has been charged with attempted murder. The incident is rare in Japan, where gun possession is tightly controlled, but there have been several high-profile incidents in the past year. Former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead on the campaign trail in July 2022, and in April, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida escaped unharmed after a man threw an explosive device towards him at a campaign event. Last month, a man killed four people, including two police officers, in a knife and shooting rampage in the Nagano region.

Japan Army Training Range Shooting Incident Military Training Range Accidents Gunshot Injuries in Military Training Armed Forces Training Incident Japan Military Shooting Casualties

News Source : Islam Times

Source Link :Two Dead, One Injured, in Shooting Accident at Japan Army Training Range/