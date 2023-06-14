Japan Army Training Range Shooting Leaves One Dead and Two Injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Wednesday, a training exercise at a central Japan range turned deadly when a fellow recruit opened fire, killing one soldier and injuring two others. Initially, the government reported three people had been hurt, but the Self-Defense Forces later confirmed one of the wounded had died. According to a statement from the Ground Self-Defense Force, “During a live-bullet exercise as part of new personnel training, one Self-Defense Forces candidate fired at three personnel.” The shooter, an 18-year-old SDF candidate, was detained on the spot by other soldiers and has been charged with attempted murder. Aerial footage broadcast by NHK showed military and civilians gathered around an emergency vehicle, with police blocking nearby roads.

