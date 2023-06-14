Japan Army Training Range Shooting Leaves One Dead and Two Injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A tragic incident occurred at a training range in central Japan on Wednesday, resulting in one soldier being killed and two others injured. The shooter, an 18-year-old Self-Defense Forces candidate, has been charged with attempted murder. The training range is a covered facility of over 65,000 square meters, administered by the region’s Camp Moriyama. Violent crime in Japan is rare, and gun possession is tightly controlled. However, several high-profile incidents have occurred in the last year, including the shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and a knife and shooting rampage in the Nagano region.

