Japan army training range shooting leaves two dead today.

According to reports from the military, a recently enlisted soldier in central Japan fatally shot two fellow soldiers and injured another at a training facility on Wednesday.
News Source : CGTNOfficial
Source Link :Two killed in shooting at Japan army training range/