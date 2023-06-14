Japan army training range shooting leaves two dead today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
An incident occurred at the Hino firing range in the city of Gifu, Gifu prefecture, where a building used by Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force is located. During a live-bullet exercise as part of new personnel training, an 18-year-old Self-Defense Forces candidate opened fire at three personnel. Two soldiers were killed, and a third was wounded. The suspect has been detained and charged with attempted murder. Violent crime in Japan is rare, and gun possession is controlled. However, several high-profile incidents have occurred in the last year, including the shooting of former prime minister Shinzo Abe and a knife and shooting rampage in the Nagano region.
