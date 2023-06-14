Japan Army Training Range Shooting Results in Two Fatalities today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A new recruit in Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) shot and killed two soldiers and injured another during a training exercise on June 14, 2023. The 18-year-old suspect, who joined the military in April, was detained at the scene. GSDF chief of staff Yasunori Morishita called the incident “absolutely unforgivable” and said it was the first such incident resulting in fatalities since 1984. The suspect, whose identity has not been released, has been charged with attempted murder. Gun possession is tightly controlled in Japan, where violent crime is rare, but several high-profile incidents have occurred recently, including the shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July 2022 and a knife and shooting rampage in Nagano last month.

Japan army shooting Army training range shooting Japan military training accident Fatal shooting at Japan army base Tragedy in Japan army training exercise

News Source : thepeninsulaqatar

Source Link :Two killed in shooting at Japan army training range/