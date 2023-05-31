“Japan hospitality for foreign guests”: For the first time in three years, Japan sees more than 10 million foreign hotel guests.

The Rise in Foreign Tourists in Japan: A Positive Sign for the Tourism Industry

The number of foreigners who stayed at hotels and other accommodation facilities in Japan topped 10 million in April for the first time since January 2020, according to government data released on Wednesday. This increase was supported by a weaker yen and an increase in the number of international flights, which is a positive sign for the tourism industry.

Record High

The figure rose 19.5-fold from a year before to 10.38 million, equivalent to 92.0 percent of the total in April 2019 before the coronavirus outbreak, according to the preliminary data released by the Japan Tourism Agency. Even in 2019, when a record-high number of foreigners visited the country, the monthly total of foreign hotel guests eclipsed the 10 million mark only three times.

Japanese Tourists

As for Japanese guests, the April figure climbed to 37.24 million, up 12.5 percent from a year earlier but down 5.6 percent from the pre-pandemic year of 2019, the data showed. The combined total of foreign and Japanese guests at hotels and inns in April stood at 47.63 million, up 41.6 percent from a year earlier but down 6.1 percent from April 2019.

Recovering from the Pandemic

The tourism industry is regaining ground since the country lifted its pandemic-prompted ban on individual, non-prearranged trips last October. The figure is likely to increase more in the coming months as Japan lifted its COVID-19 border controls for all arrivals on April 29. Entrants are no longer required to present certification of at least three coronavirus vaccinations or a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of departure.

Increase in Foreign Entries

The number of foreign entries in April was more than 1.9 million, up nearly 14-fold from a year before, marking the highest number of foreign visitors since February 2020, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization. Besides a weaker yen, the organization said that Japan’s cherry blossom season, an increase and resumption of flights in East Asia, and the start of the holiday season in various parts of the world bolstered the number of visitors to the country that month.

Conclusion

The increase in foreign tourists in Japan is a positive sign for the tourism industry, which has been greatly affected by the pandemic. The lifting of COVID-19 border controls and the increase in international flights are expected to further boost the number of foreign visitors to Japan in the coming months. With the good news, the tourism industry can hope to make a strong comeback and regain its position as one of Japan’s major industries.

News Source : KYODO NEWS

Source Link :Foreign hotel guests in Japan top 10 mil. for 1st time in 3 yrs/