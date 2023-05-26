“Japan mass shooting suspect” today : Four dead in rare mass shooting and stabbing in Japan; suspect apprehended

Four dead in Japan after rare mass shooting and stabbing, suspect apprehended today 2023.

A man has been taken into custody after a rare mass shooting and stabbing attack that killed four people, including two police officers, in Japan. Masanori Aoki, 31, was arrested on suspicion of murder in Nakano, Nagano prefecture. Witnesses said Aoki had carried out his first attack with a 30cm long blade before shooting at police officers. The suspect later barricaded himself inside his father’s home with his mother and aunt for at least 12 hours. Violent crimes are rare in Japan due to strict gun control laws.

