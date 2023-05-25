Japan shooting attack today : Three Killed in Uncommon Shooting and Stabbing Incident in Japan

Three Killed in Uncommon Shooting and Stabbing Incident in Japan today 2023.

A rare shooting and stabbing attack in Japan has left three people dead, including two police officers. The incident occurred after police received a call reporting that a man had stabbed a woman. When officers arrived, the man fired something resembling a hunting rifle, striking four people, before fleeing the scene and barricading himself in a building. The suspect, who was wearing a camouflage hat and clothes, is still at large. Japan has one of the lowest rates of gun crimes in the world due to its strict gun control laws.

