“Japan shooting incident” today : Rare shooting in Japan leaves four dead

Rare shooting in Japan leaves four dead today 2023.
A 31-year-old man was arrested in rural Japan for suspected murder after four people were killed in a shooting and stabbing incident. The suspect, who had a license for a hunting rifle, allegedly shot two police officers who responded to a report that a woman had been stabbed. The two officers and the woman were later pronounced dead. Shootings are extremely rare in Japan, where gun ownership is tightly regulated.
News Source : Reuters
