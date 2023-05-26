“Japan shooting incident” today : Rare shooting in Japan leaves four dead

Posted on May 26, 2023

Rare shooting in Japan leaves four dead today 2023.
A 31-year-old man was arrested in rural Japan for suspected murder after four people were killed in a shooting and stabbing incident. The suspect, who had a license for a hunting rifle, allegedly shot two police officers who responded to a report that a woman had been stabbed. The two officers and the woman were later pronounced dead. Shootings are extremely rare in Japan, where gun ownership is tightly regulated.

News Source : Reuters

