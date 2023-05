Four dead after shooting and stabbing attack in Japan; suspect in custody today 2023.

The suspect in a shooting and stabbing incident that killed four people in central Japan has been arrested by local police. Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported the news early Friday, but did not provide any further details on the arrest or the suspect’s identity.

Read Full story : Suspect arrested after shooting and stabbing attack in Japan leaves four dead /

News Source : TopInfoWorld

Japan shooting Stabbing attack Suspect arrested Four dead Crime in Japan