“Japan shooting” today : Rare Shooting and Stabbing Attack in Japan Claims Three Lives

Posted on May 25, 2023

Rare Shooting and Stabbing Attack in Japan Leaves Three Dead today 2023.
A shooting and stabbing attack in Japan has left three dead, including two police officers, according to local police. The rare incident occurred in Toyama city, where a 21-year-old man reportedly attacked a police station with a knife and then stole a gun, before shooting and stabbing officers.

News Source : msn.com

