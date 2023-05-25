“Japan shooting” today : Rare Shooting and Stabbing Attack in Japan Claims Three Lives

Rare Shooting and Stabbing Attack in Japan Leaves Three Dead today 2023.

A shooting and stabbing attack in Japan has left three dead, including two police officers, according to local police. The rare incident occurred in Toyama city, where a 21-year-old man reportedly attacked a police station with a knife and then stole a gun, before shooting and stabbing officers.

Read Full story : Three dead in rare shooting and stabbing attack in Japan /

News Source : msn.com

Japan shooting incident Rare stabbing attack in Japan Deadly attack in Japan Japan violence news Crime in Japan