“Japan stabbing incident” today : Japan stabbing and shooting incident leaves one dead and two unconscious

Posted on May 25, 2023

One woman was killed and several others injured in a shooting and stabbing incident in rural Japan. The perpetrator, a man dressed in camouflage, barricaded himself in a building after stabbing a woman with a knife and shooting what appeared to be a hunting rifle. Crimes involving guns are rare in Japan due to strict regulations on gun ownership.

News Source : ThePrint

