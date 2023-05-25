“Japan stabbing incident” today : Japan stabbing and shooting incident leaves one dead and two unconscious

Deadly Stabbing and Shooting Incident in Japan Leaves One Dead and Two Unconscious today 2023.
One woman was killed and several others injured in a shooting and stabbing incident in rural Japan. The perpetrator, a man dressed in camouflage, barricaded himself in a building after stabbing a woman with a knife and shooting what appeared to be a hunting rifle. Crimes involving guns are rare in Japan due to strict regulations on gun ownership.
News Source : ThePrint
