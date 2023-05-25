“Japan stabbing incident” today : Media reports three fatalities and one injury in a stabbing and shooting incident in Japan.

Media reports state three fatalities and one injury in Japan stabbing and shooting incident. today 2023.

A shooting and stabbing incident in rural Japan has left three people dead and one injured. The perpetrator, who is believed to be barricaded inside a building, wore camouflage and used a hunting rifle. The incident occurred in the city of Nakano in Nagano prefecture, central Japan. Two police officers also lost their lives. Gun ownership is tightly regulated in Japan, making crimes involving guns extremely rare.

News Source : The Star Online

Japan stabbing incident Shooting in Japan Injured in Japan stabbing Dead in Japan shooting Media coverage of Japan violence