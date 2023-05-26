“Japan stabbing incident” today : Stabbing and Shooting Incident in Japan Leaves 3 Dead and 1 Injured

Posted on May 26, 2023

One Person Injured and Three Dead in Japan Stabbing and Shooting Incident today 2023.
Three people have been killed and one injured in a shooting and stabbing incident in a rural Japanese city. The perpetrator barricaded himself inside a building after shooting what appeared to be a hunting rifle and stabbing a woman with a knife. Two police officers also died. Gun ownership is tightly regulated in Japan, where firearms are rarely used in crimes.

