Japanese Army Firing Range Shooting Results in Two Soldier Deaths and One Injury today.

Two soldiers were killed and one was injured after a recruit opened fire during a live-fire drill at a training range in Gifu, central Japan. The shooter, an 18-year-old recruit, used an automatic rifle and was arrested at the scene. Shootings are rare in Japan due to strict gun laws, but a few high-profile violent crimes have occurred in recent months, including a shooting and stabbing rampage in Nagano that left four people dead. The GSDF Chief of Staff has promised to investigate the incident and said it should never have happened in an organization that handles weapons.

News Source : Thomas Maresca

Source Link :Two soldiers killed, one injured in shooting at Japanese army firing range/