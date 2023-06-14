Japanese cadet shoots colleagues at shooting range, leaves two dead today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
According to the Ground Self-Defense Force (SDF), two individuals were killed and several others were injured after a cadet reportedly fired shots at members of their own unit during a live-fire training exercise in central Japan. The cadet has been taken into custody, and the motive for the attack is currently unknown. The incident occurred at a shooting range in Hino City, Gifu prefecture, around 9 a.m. Japan’s strict gun control laws have resulted in extremely low rates of gun violence in the country, although several high-profile violent crimes have been reported recently.
