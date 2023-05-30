Japanese Companies to Develop Next-Generation Floating Axis Offshore Wind Turbine

floating axis offshore wind turbine : Japanese Companies to Develop Next-Generation Floating Offshore Wind Turbine Project

Japanese companies, including Electric Power Development, Tokyo Electric Power, Chubu Electric, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, and Albatross Technology, have agreed to collaborate on a demonstration project for a next-generation floating axis offshore wind turbine. The Japanese government intends to adopt renewable energy on a large scale to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, but the country’s limited shallow sea areas have hindered the development of offshore wind power. Floating offshore wind has been identified as a crucial source of renewable energy that can be deployed in deep waters, but cost reduction is critical for widespread adoption. The companies plan to develop a small 20kW experimental floating axis turbine, which is expected to reduce costs and increase domestic production. The new design uses a vertical-axis turbine supported by a rotating cylindrical floating foundation, which can be tilted to 20 degrees for maximum output and maintains its effectiveness even when tilted. The companies will conduct initial studies on the new turbine concept, and small-scale experimental versions will be installed in Japanese waters. If the designs are validated, the companies will develop large-scale turbines.

