Japanese Egg Fried Rice Recipe: Japanese Street Food Style Egg Fried Rice Recipe

Egg Fried Rice Recipe | Japanese Street Food Style
Introduction
Egg Fried Rice is a classic Japanese street food dish that is quick, easy, and super tasty. It is a perfect dish for those who are looking for a quick and healthy meal. It is also one of the most popular dishes in Japan.
Ingredients
- 2 cups of Japanese short-grain rice
- 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil
- 2-3 eggs
- 1 onion
- 1 carrot
- 1/2 cup of frozen peas
- 3 tablespoons of soy sauce
- Salt and pepper to taste
Preparation
- Cook the rice according to the package instructions and set aside.
- In a pan, heat the oil and add the chopped onion.
- Once the onion becomes translucent, add the chopped carrots and frozen peas.
- In a separate bowl, beat the eggs and add them to the pan.
- Scramble the eggs and mix them with the vegetables.
- Add the cooked rice to the pan and mix everything together.
- Add the soy sauce, salt, and pepper to taste.
- Cook for a few more minutes until everything is heated through.
- Serve hot and enjoy!
Tips
- Use a non-stick pan to prevent sticking and make cleaning up easier.
- You can add other vegetables like corn or bell peppers to make the dish more colorful and nutritious.
- Use day-old rice for best results. Freshly cooked rice can be too moist and sticky.
- You can also add some protein like chicken or shrimp to make the dish more filling.
Conclusion
Egg Fried Rice is a delicious and versatile dish that can be enjoyed any time of day. With just a few simple ingredients and some basic cooking skills, you can make this classic Japanese street food dish in no time. So why not give it a try and impress your family and friends with your cooking skills!
News Source : CHEF’S LABO 自宅で出来るプロの味
Source Link :Egg Fried Rice Recipe | Japanese Street Food Style/