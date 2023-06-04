Japanese Egg Fried Rice Recipe: Japanese Street Food Style Egg Fried Rice Recipe

Egg Fried Rice Recipe | Japanese Street Food Style

Introduction

Egg Fried Rice is a classic Japanese street food dish that is quick, easy, and super tasty. It is a perfect dish for those who are looking for a quick and healthy meal. It is also one of the most popular dishes in Japan.

Ingredients

2 cups of Japanese short-grain rice

3 tablespoons of vegetable oil

2-3 eggs

1 onion

1 carrot

1/2 cup of frozen peas

3 tablespoons of soy sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation

Cook the rice according to the package instructions and set aside. In a pan, heat the oil and add the chopped onion. Once the onion becomes translucent, add the chopped carrots and frozen peas. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs and add them to the pan. Scramble the eggs and mix them with the vegetables. Add the cooked rice to the pan and mix everything together. Add the soy sauce, salt, and pepper to taste. Cook for a few more minutes until everything is heated through. Serve hot and enjoy!

Tips

Use a non-stick pan to prevent sticking and make cleaning up easier.

You can add other vegetables like corn or bell peppers to make the dish more colorful and nutritious.

Use day-old rice for best results. Freshly cooked rice can be too moist and sticky.

You can also add some protein like chicken or shrimp to make the dish more filling.

Conclusion

Egg Fried Rice is a delicious and versatile dish that can be enjoyed any time of day. With just a few simple ingredients and some basic cooking skills, you can make this classic Japanese street food dish in no time. So why not give it a try and impress your family and friends with your cooking skills!

