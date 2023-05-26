“Japanese police arrest suspect in shooting and stabbing case” today : Suspect apprehended by Japanese police following shooting and stabbing incident resulting in four fatalities

Posted on May 26, 2023

Japanese police have arrested a suspect after a 12-hour standoff with police, in which four people were killed in a rare shooting and stabbing incident. The suspect allegedly shot two police officers who arrived at the scene in response to a reported stabbing before holed up in his father’s house.

News Source : NBCNews.com

