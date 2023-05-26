“Japanese police arrest suspect in shooting and stabbing case” today : Suspect apprehended by Japanese police following shooting and stabbing incident resulting in four fatalities

Suspect apprehended by Japanese police following shooting and stabbing incident resulting in four deaths today 2023.
Japanese police have arrested a suspect after a 12-hour standoff with police, in which four people were killed in a rare shooting and stabbing incident. The suspect allegedly shot two police officers who arrived at the scene in response to a reported stabbing before holed up in his father’s house.
News Source : NBCNews.com
- Japanese police
- Arrest suspect
- Shooting
- Stabbing
- Homicide investigation