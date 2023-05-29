Japan’s Air Defense Missiles on High Alert: Tokyo to Kyoto Issued Warning – What’s the Trending News?

Why are Japan’s air defense missiles on high alert?

Background

Japan’s air defense missiles have been put on high alert after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan on March 25, 2021. The missiles were fired from the country’s eastern coast and landed in waters between Japan and the Korean Peninsula.

Japan’s Response

The Japanese government immediately condemned the missile launch and called it a threat to the country’s security. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters that Japan would take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its citizens. He also said that his government would work closely with the United States and South Korea to address the issue.

Japan’s defense ministry deployed Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) and Aegis Ashore missile defense systems in response to the missile launch. The PAC-3 system is designed to intercept short-range ballistic missiles, while the Aegis Ashore system can intercept mid-range ballistic missiles.

Impact on Japan

The missile launch has raised concerns in Japan about the country’s national security. Japan, which is located close to North Korea, has been a target of the country’s missile tests in the past. The Japanese government has been working to strengthen its defense capabilities in recent years to counter the threat from North Korea.

The missile launch has also had an impact on Japan’s economy. The Tokyo stock market fell by more than 2% following the missile launch, and the Japanese yen strengthened against the US dollar. The missile launch also led to a warning from the Japanese government to airlines to avoid flying over the Sea of Japan.

International Response

The missile launch has been condemned by the international community. The United States, South Korea, and Japan have called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the issue.

The US State Department issued a statement condemning the missile launch and calling on North Korea to refrain from further provocations. South Korea’s defense ministry also issued a statement condemning the missile launch and called on North Korea to stop its missile tests.

Conclusion

The missile launch by North Korea has put Japan’s air defense missiles on high alert. The Japanese government has responded by deploying missile defense systems and working closely with the United States and South Korea to address the issue. The missile launch has raised concerns about Japan’s national security and had an impact on the country’s economy. The international community has condemned the missile launch and called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

Japan’s air defense system Missile alert in Tokyo National security in Japan Military preparedness in Japan Current tensions in East Asia