Japan’s Ryuichi Sakamoto, composer, dies at 71

At the age of 71, Ryuichi Sakamoto, the renowned composer of “The Last Emperor” score from Japan, has passed away.

Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71

Renowned Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away at the age of 71. He was known for his work on film scores, including “The Last Emperor” and “Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence”. He was also an accomplished actor and co-founder of the pioneering electronic music band Yellow Magic Orchestra (YMO). According to the statement released by the recording company he worked with, Sakamoto passed away on March 28 after a long battle with cancer. Despite his illness, he continued to work in his home studio whenever possible.

Sakamoto’s lifelong love for music started at an early age when he was introduced to the piano as a toddler. During his high school years, he entertained himself by counting the different sounds of trains during rides on the Tokyo subway. He went on to study ethnomusicology at Tokyo National University of Fine Arts and Music, where he developed a particular interest in traditional music from Japan’s Okinawa prefecture, as well as Indian and African musical traditions. Sakamoto co-founded YMO in 1978, which enjoyed domestic and global acclaim for its innovative use of electronic instruments.

His first film score was for the 1983 film “Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence,” which he also acted in alongside David Bowie. The score won a BAFTA. His most celebrated work was 1987’s “The Last Emperor”, for which he won an Oscar, a Grammy and a Golden Globe. Sakamoto was also an environmental activist and anti-nuclear campaigner, and in 2014, he took a year-long break from work to undergo treatment for throat cancer.

In December 2022, Sakamoto gave what was meant to be his final concert, broadcast online due to his poor health. “My strength has really fallen, so a normal concert of about an hour to ninety minutes would be very difficult,” he said in an online message several days before. “As a result, I’ve recorded it song by song and edited it together, so it can be presented as a regular concert – which I believe can be pleasurable in the normal way. Please, enjoy.”

Fans took to social media to post tributes, with one Twitter user saying, “Rest in peace maestro. Your music enriched our lives and changed our view of the world around us and within us.”

Sakamoto’s legacy will be celebrated by music lovers worldwide, who continue to be inspired by his prolific output and groundbreaking work.