Jared Denny Death -Dead – Obituary : Jared Denny has Died .

Jared Denny has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

Andee Bennett is with Dave Dela and 5 others . 9 hrs · Looking at this picture before today, it was hard enough to believe that one of us was already gone. …and now we’ve lost another. I can still see him at 15 years old; a happy little punk, with a smile that could light up a room. When he was up to no good (which was ALL THE TIME) he would grin this grin, and you knew he was about to do something impulsive. If you were smart, you’d get out of the area lickety split. Such a big heart, such a GREAT hugger, such a tortured soul. If I choose to believe in an ever-after, I hope that Jared Denny is free of the demons that chased him, happily causing mischief and mayhem there, with a big cheeky grin. Rest easy, the struggle is over.