Jared Macaro Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jared Macaro has Died.
Sarah Mapelli 10m · Rest In Peace Jared Macaro. Thank you for being my friend, thank you for making everyone around you laugh and remember what was actually important in life. Your genuine heart and love for your family was inspiring. Your spirit was one of a kind. I guess it really is true only the good die young. I will never understand why you were taken from this world way too early but I already know you’re up there giving God a run for his money with your chaotic antics haha. please watch over us all. Much love to a fellow Italiano my prayers go out to all your family and loved ones the impact you were able to make on your community and this world in a short time says it all
Nick Droddy
Insane to hear your gone man. We haven’t talked much since I moved from ct. but you were a great dude and a great friend to everyone you know. Rest easy king Jared Macaro