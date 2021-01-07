Jared West Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jared West was struck by a vehicle in a hit and run accident around 1am on New Years’ 2021 near the University of Washington campus.

Jared West has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2021.

Funds raised by this campaign will go to the West family to help alleviate unexpected costs and to further the celebration of Jared’s life. “Dear Family, Friends, and Extended Friend network: It is with great sadness that Trisha West , Emma West, and Rod West need to report the loss of our beloved son and brother, Jared West. Jared was struck by a vehicle in a hit and run accident around 1am on New Years’ 2021 near the University of Washington campus.

