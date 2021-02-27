Jared Zuercher Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : 14-year-old Akron girl dies after Hinckley sledding accident.

Death Notice for Today February 26. 2021

Jared Zuercher has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 26. 2021.

Andrew Rudd 1d · I’m full of sadness as I post about the loss of Jared Zuercher and his daughter Eirelyn. As many of you know, Eirelyn suffered a traumatic brain injury during a sledding accident this past weekend and Jared suffered a fatal heart attack once they arrived at the hospital. Eirelyn was taken off of life support last night — giving the gift of life through organ donation to many other people. Jared graduated from the Communication Arts Department in 2003 and Katie Dougherty Zuercher graduated in 2006. They were both full of energy, wisdom, fun and generosity both during their years with us and in the years since. My memories of Jared from the debate team, from theatre productions, from classes — are full of deep conversations, MUCH laughter and and an incredible drive to help and support anyone in need. This image of them was taken in the Malone Theatre in 2006. While all of us who know and knew them are overwhelmed with grief and shock, please keep Katie and Noella in your hearts and thoughts and prayers. I will post information about services or ways to support the family later.

Source: (1) Malone University Department of Communication, Visual, and Performing Arts | Facebook

Kayleigh Hartman

Oh my heart is deeply grieved over this tragedy. God of mercy and peace send comfort beyond our understanding to this family.

Lonette Baity

I’m speechless. Wow. Thanks for sharing Andrew. I have fond memories of Jared from Forensics and debate. Prayers for his family …

Abbey Jaymes

So tragic 😔 Saying prayers for family and friends.

Nathan C. Clifton

Wow. Full of sadness right now. Some epic conversations and trips with Jared.

Leslie Dennis Benko

May their memory be eternal.

Katie and family, we are supporting your family with our prayers. May God wrap His arms around you as only He can do.

Desiree Joy Sowards

A few bright spots in these last four days -people from every season of Jared and Katie’s life have become one force of prayer and support. And the world seems smaller. They have become household names with my family. And we have committed to making Katie and Noella a part of our lives in daily prayer. Many have taken this on, even if we haven’t seen them in a decade or two. I have remembered sweet things from college, long forgotten. And most of all, we have all been made keenly aware that this world is not our home. “The Shadowlands” as CS Lewis calls it. What will we do with the waiting room time, while we wait for real life to begin…? So much love to all. Katie, your story is not done. We hope to hear the little bits of redemption you find along the way.