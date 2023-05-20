Jaret John Wright – focus keyword: registered sex offender : Juvenile reported missing with identified sex offender: Emily High and Jared Wright.

“16-year-old Emily High reported missing with registered sex offender Jaret Wright”

A 16-year-old girl from Franklin County is missing and believed to be with a registered sex offender from Ohio, according to police. Emily High was last seen in Chambersburg and reported missing on Tuesday. She is believed to be with 22-year-old Jared Wright. Police are asking for anyone with information to contact PSP Chambersburg at 717-264-5161. High is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and approximately 90 pounds. Wright is a registered sex offender in Ohio.

Read Full story : Juvenile reported missing with identified sex offender /

News Source : WGAL

1. Missing juvenile sex offender

2. Juvenile disappearance sex offender

3. Child abduction sex offender

4. Child safety sex offender

5. Missing child sex offender alert