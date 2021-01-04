Jarod Nandin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jarod “NWBZPWNR” Nandin, aka “The South Park Guy” cosplayer from BlizzCon 2013 has Died .

Jarod "NWBZPWNR" Nandin, aka "The South Park Guy" cosplayer from BlizzCon 2013 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

Jarod “NWBZPWNR” Nandin, aka “The South Park Guy” cosplayer from BlizzCon 2013 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

Wowhead @Wowhead We are deeply saddened to report that Jarod "NWBZPWNR" Nandin, aka "The South Park Guy" cosplayer from BlizzCon 2013, has passed away after contracting Covid-19. #Warcraft

