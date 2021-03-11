Jaseb Hattab Al Heliji Death – Obituary : RT @MENA_Rights: We are saddened by the shocking news from #Iraq regarding the assassination of Jaseb Hattab Al Heliji, the fath…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @MENA_Rights: We are saddened by the shocking news from #Iraq regarding the assassination of Jaseb Hattab Al Heliji, the father of disappeared Iraqi lawyer Ali Jaseb.

Jaseb, a fearless advocate for his son’s release, was unwavering in his demands for justice, despite all the threats he faced.



