Jason Barnes Death -Obituary – Dead : Jason Barnes has Died .

Tyler Perry 5 hrs · From celebrating the birthday of 96 year old Queen Cicely yesterday to mourning the death of a fixture at the studio today. 42 year old Jason Barnes, Big J as we all called him, was a gentle giant. He always had a smile on his face and his tool belt around his waist ready to jump in and help, sometimes at the wrong time. How we laughed about that. He was such a funny country boy. When he found out that I like country music, he was like a kid in a candy store, singing every country song he knew. I have so many fun stories and memories with him. My heart breaks this morning for his wife, his kids and his grandma. This year of life loss has really hit me hard. I’ve grieved in private about, Kobe, Chadwick, Charles Gregory, and Natalie Desselle not long ago. All so young. And all the people who are dying in this pandemic. It will make you put things into perspective. I know it has for me. Life is so short, and when you get to the end of it, all you have is a collection of moments. It is my hope and prayer that we all collect moments that make us happy, that bring us joy, that lift others and at the same time, lift ourselves. Heartbroken today….