Jason Buckle Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jason Buckle has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 8. 2021
Jason Buckle has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 8. 2021.
Bilous Sarkis 8h · Jay, my little brother, I can’t believe your gone. We are all in so much shock. I can’t stop thinking about the years of memories we have together, all the bus rides going to wrestling,, partying and playing video games. You practically lived at my house in high-school and I’m so thankful you did. Those will be memories I will hold onto forever. Its so hard to think that you won’t be around for what’s to come but I’ll see you on the other side, love you bro 1919 4 Comments 1 Share Like Comment Share
Source: (8) Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.